David Frost hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frost finished his day tied for 147th at 7 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, David Frost had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Frost to 1 over for the round.

Frost tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Frost to 2 over for the round.

Frost got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frost to 4 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Frost had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frost to 5 over for the round.

Frost got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frost to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Frost chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frost to 5 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Frost reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frost to 6 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Frost had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frost to 7 over for the round.