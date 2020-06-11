In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Danny Willett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Danny Willett's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Willett hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Willett's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Willett's his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.