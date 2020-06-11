In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 177 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Lee hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 192-yard par-3 green 16th, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.