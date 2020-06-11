Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Berger's 114 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Berger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Berger's 85 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.