In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Corey Conners's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Conners had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Conners stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Conners his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.