Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, and Abraham Ancer; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 260 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Morikawa's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Morikawa had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Morikawa's 176 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.