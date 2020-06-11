-
-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 37th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Bezuidenhout hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.