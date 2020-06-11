-
-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Chris Kirk sinks approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kirk had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Kirk's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kirk hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.