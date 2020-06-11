-
Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Reavie chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
