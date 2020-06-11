Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Chesson Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hadley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hadley's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.