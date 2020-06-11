Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Hoffman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoffman's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.