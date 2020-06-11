Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Howell III had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.