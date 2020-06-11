-
-
Chad Campbell shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Chad Campbell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Campbell finished his round tied for 115th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Campbell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 1 over for the round.
Campbell tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Campbell to 2 over for the round.
Campbell got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Campbell had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campbell to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.