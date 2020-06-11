In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Carlos Ortiz hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ortiz finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ortiz's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's tee shot went 253 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.