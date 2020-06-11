-
-
Cameron Smith shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Cameron Smith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.