Cameron Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 128th at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Davis chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Davis's tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Davis went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, Davis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at 1 over for the round.

Davis got a double bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 over for the round.