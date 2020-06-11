-
Cameron Champ posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Champ finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cameron Champ had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Champ hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Champ's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Champ at 4 under for the round.
