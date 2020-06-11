In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Pan's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Pan chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.