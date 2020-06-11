-
Byeong Hun An putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Byeong Hun An hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, An had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, An's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, An's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
