Bud Cauley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 99th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to even for the round.
Cauley missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After a 224 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Cauley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Cauley had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
