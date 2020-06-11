In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bubba Watson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Bubba Watson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Bubba Watson at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Watson's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 under for the round.