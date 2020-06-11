-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau sinks 14-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Brian Harman and Adam Hadwin; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryson DeChambeau had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
DeChambeau hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 first. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, DeChambeau's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
