In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Koepka chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Koepka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Koepka at 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Koepka went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

Koepka hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.