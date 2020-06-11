  • Brooks Koepka shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka’s impressive approach leads to birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.