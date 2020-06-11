Bronson Burgoon hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Burgoon finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Bronson Burgoon had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Burgoon's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Burgoon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burgoon had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burgoon's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.