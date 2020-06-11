-
-
Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Brice Garnett had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett's tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Garnett's 180 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.