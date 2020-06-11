In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Stuard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Ian Poulter, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Abraham Ancer, Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stuard's 123 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stuard chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stuard at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Stuard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Stuard at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.