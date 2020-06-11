In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round in 3rd at 5 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under.

At the 565-yard par-5 first, Brian Harman reached the green in 4 and rolled a 51-foot putt saving par. This put Brian Harman at even-par for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Harman stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harman's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman had a fantastic chip-in on the 247-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Harman's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.