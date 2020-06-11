-
Brian Gay shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Gay hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 95th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Gay got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Gay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Gay hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Gay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Gay at even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Gay chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Gay's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
