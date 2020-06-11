-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 54th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 258 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even for the round.
At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 1 under for the round.
