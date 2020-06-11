-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 59th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Steele chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Steele's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.
