Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Branden Grace in the first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Grace finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Abraham Ancer, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Ian Poulter, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Branden Grace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grace chipped in his fourth from 52 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Grace at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grace's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Grace hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Grace had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
