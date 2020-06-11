Billy Horschel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Horschel had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Horschel hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Horschel's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.