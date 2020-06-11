Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 39th at even par Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under, Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under, and Brian Harman is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Haas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Haas's 78 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Haas's tee shot went 289 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 154 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.

Haas his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.