Bernhard Langer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Langer finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Langer had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Langer to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Langer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Langer at even for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Langer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Langer to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Langer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to even-par for the round.

Langer tee shot went 233 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Langer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Langer's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to even for the round.