-
-
Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 70th at 4 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Hossler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hossler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hossler got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.