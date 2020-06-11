-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 133rd at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After a 232 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
