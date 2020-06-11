-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Andrew Landry in the first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Andrew Landry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Landry finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
