In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Noren hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Noren's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Noren hit his 251 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Noren hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noren had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.