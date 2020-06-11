Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 first. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schenk's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.