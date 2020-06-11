-
Adam Long shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 143rd at 5 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
At the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
Long tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 5 over for the round.
