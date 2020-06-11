Adam Hadwin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 176 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hadwin's 178 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 5 under for the round.