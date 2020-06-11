In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Abraham Ancer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Adam Hadwin and Jhonattan Vegas; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Ancer got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ancer's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ancer's 168 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Ancer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Ancer had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.