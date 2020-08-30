-
-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 35th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 2 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at even par; and Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schauffele's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.