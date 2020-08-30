In his final round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 1 under; and Jon Rahm, Mackenzie Hughes, and Brendon Todd are tied for 4th at even par.

At the 467-yard par-4 second, Hovland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Hovland at 1 under for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hovland's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland tee shot went 150 yards to the native area, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Hovland hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.