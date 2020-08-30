  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

    Highlights

    In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.