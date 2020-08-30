Tyrrell Hatton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 16th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Tony Finau is in 5th at 1 under.

On the par-5 first, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to even for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hatton stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hatton to even for the round.