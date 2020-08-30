-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Tyler Duncan makes birdie on No. 6 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 49th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 2 over.
Duncan got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Duncan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to even for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.