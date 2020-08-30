Tony Finau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day in 5th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Finau had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Finau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Finau's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Finau hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 14th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Finau at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.