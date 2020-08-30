Tom Hoge hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 65th at 15 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Brian Harman, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, and Daniel Berger are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 third, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

Hoge hit his tee shot 297 yards to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

Hoge hit his tee at the green on the 251-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 14th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hoge to 6 over for the round.