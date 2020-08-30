  • Tom Hoge shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge birdies No. 1 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.