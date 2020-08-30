-
Tiger Woods shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
Highlights
Tiger Woods birdies No. 11 in Round 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tiger Woods makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
Tiger Woods hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Woods finished his round tied for 53rd at 11 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Byeong Hun An, Jon Rahm, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Woods chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woods had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Woods chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Woods reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
