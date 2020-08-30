  • Talor Gooch comes back from a rocky start in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.