Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 66th at 15 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After a 329 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Talor Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gooch had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.